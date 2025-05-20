HGK Shipping Cleared to Trial Remote-Controlled Vessels on German Canals

by Ship & Bunker News Team

HGK Shipping’s remote centre in Duisburg. Image Credit: HGK Shipping

Inland waterway shipping firm HGK Shipping has received Germany’s first permit to trial remote-controlled inland waterway vessels.

The approval was granted by the German General Directorate for Waterways and Shipping (GDWS) after successful early test operations involving the push-barge combination Niedersachsen 2 and Hannover, the firm said in a statement on its website on Friday.

The six-month trial will run on the canal route between Scharnebeck and Salzgitter.

German Transport Minister Dr. Patrick Schnieder handed over the permit in Berlin, calling the initiative a potential “game changer.”

He noted that “inland waterways are the only means of transport with free capacity,” and emphasised the urgent need to address labour shortages in the sector.

Eric Oehlmann, head of the GDWS, said the project showed how “technology and sustainability can join forces,” highlighting that the permit was issued following strict safety reviews.

The vessels will be remotely operated from a control centre in Duisburg using SEAFAR technology, though a full crew will remain onboard during the test phase.

HGK Shipping aims to eventually reduce onboard staffing and use digital operations to attract skilled personnel and make the profession more land-based.

While similar trials have taken place under Belgian permits, this is the first such authorisation under German inland waterway regulations. HGK’s long-term goal is to increase efficiency and flexibility in crew deployment across its fleet of around 350 vessels.