Roadmap Plots Fuel Transition Pathway for Nordic Shipping

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A ferry operated by Swedish shipping company Stena. File Image / Pixabay.

A roadmap to plot the extension of alternative marine fuels across the Nordic region has been published by the futurefuelsnordic.com platform.

The platform brings together a range of players including shipping companies, banks and government representatives to focus on how the region might transition to low carbon fuels.

Following a recent conference in Copenhagen, the platform has published a comprehensive roadmap in the shape of a 64-page report (Fuel Transition Roadmap for Nordic Shipping) on how the energy transition in the Nordic maritime space might unfold.

Among actions included in the plan are the setting up of a number of Nordic green shipping corridors and creating a price adjustment mechanism to close the price differential between zero-emission and fossil fuels.

The price mechanism proposal would begin next year and would have domestic and cross-Nordic coverage while agency would rest with governments. Developing a common approach to fuel bunkering is also included in the proposals.

The report concludes that in two decades' time, the roadmap would have outlived its usefulness "as zero-emission fuels are expected to dominate in the fuel mix".

To read the report in full click here.