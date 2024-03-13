Gate Terminal Sees Need for More LNG Bunkering Capacity at Rotterdam

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The terminal has launched a call for expressions of interest in constructing a new jetty for small-scale LNG loading. Image Credit: Gate Terminal

Rotterdam's Gate Terminal sees growing LNG bunker demand at the Dutch hub necessitating additional capacity.

The terminal has launched a call for expressions of interest in constructing a new jetty for small-scale LNG loading, it said in a note on its website on Monday.

The Port of Rotterdam saw a total of 619,243 m3 of LNG bunker sales last year, up from 406,599 m3 the previous year.

At present the terminal has a single jetty dedicated to small-scale LNG loading, mainly for the bunker market.

"Considering the current high occupancy of the jetty and a positive outlook for the LNG bunker-market in Northwest Europe, an additional jetty is required to support growth for small scale loading," the company said in the note.

"The new jetty is an important step in reducing GHG emissions towards the marine sector by facilitating services for LNG, Bio-LNG and synthetic LNG.

"Providing shore power to reduce NOX and GHG emissions during the stay at the jetty is in the scope of the project."

Interested parties should make a submission to the company by April 12.