Maersk Executive Raises Methanol Supply Concerns

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maersk: methanol future. File Image / Pixabay.

A senior Maersk executive has raised concerns over the future supply of low emission fuel for its ships.

Interviewed by the Financial Times, the shipping giant's head of decarbonisation said there was a risk that the company would not be able to source sufficient alternative supply to fuel its zero-carbon ships.

"[The oil companies] have not offered us any green methanol at a price point we can accept," Morten Bo Christiansen was quoted as saying.

"You would have expected that your current supplier would help you find the new juice. But that has not been the case so far."

Last week, Maersk announced a major green bunker fuel production deal in Spain. The deal, with the Spanish governnment, could produce 2 million metric tonnes annually.

Maersk has spurned liquified natural gas as an alternative fuel option. The company's intention is to order ships that can run on green methanol within a year or two of their delivery. LNG has brooked some criticism over its emission credentials although it is an established player in the market for alternative marine fuels.