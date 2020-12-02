Titan, Fluxys Add LNG Bunker Barge in Antwerp

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The companies hope to encourage increased LNG bunker volumes at Antwerp. File Image / Pixabay

LNG bunker supplier Titan LNG and gas producer Fluxys have jointly built an LNG bunker barge for use at Antwerp, the companies said Thursday.

The FlexFueler 002 will be operational at Antwerp from February, Titan LNG said in a statement on its website. The company plans to make bio- and synthetic LNG available at the Belgian port shortly afterwards.

"We are very anxious to add this vessel to our fleet of owned and chartered LNG bunker vessels," Ronald van Selm, CTO of Titan LNG, said in the statement.

"Building on the very fruitful cooperation during the development and building process, we are confident that together with Fluxys, LNG bunkering in Antwerp will be a daily business soon."

The ship was built by Kooiman Marine.