UK Chamber of Shipping Launches Sustainability Competition

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The competition will run until June 1. Image Credit: File Image / Pixabay

The UK Chamber of Shipping has launched a competition seeking new ideas for how to make the industry more green and sustainable.

New entrants to the shipping industry have until June 1 to submit a new "product, idea or piece of technology which hasn't been thought of before," the organisation said in an emailed statement.

"Shipping is going greener, but we need new ideas to ensure we reach the targets set by the UK government and the International Maritime Organisation," Alastair Clifton, the organisation's director of communications, said in the statement.

"This competition will see new entrants to the shipping and maritime industry given the opportunity to get creative and think of things no one else has thought of before."

A panel with representatives from Carnival, Svitzer, Red Funnel, Vroon and BP Shipping will judge the entrants and award a grant to develop the winning concept.