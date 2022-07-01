BUNKER JOBS: Peninsula Seeks Quality Analyst in Spain

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday July 1, 2022

Global marine fuel supplier and trader Peninsula is seeking to hire a bunker quality analyst in Spain

The company is looking for candidates with a detailed understanding of marine fuels and their specifications, as well as an understanding of quality systems and control procedures, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn this week.

The advertisement lists the following main responsibilities for the role:

  • Working closely with the Head of Quality, business leaders and commercial teams to define the key duties of this new department

  • Share your knowledge and expertise to train and upskill relevant internal stakeholders through internal training and informal conversations

  • Understand the business need for quality guidelines and procedures and prepare & implement appropriately

  • Identify and lead on relevant internal projects from inception to completion

  • Analyse and interpret Marine Fuel data and staying up to date with all relevant industry developments

  • Follow up on all fuel quality related matters with internal and external stakeholders

  • Work closely with teams across the business to resolve quality related issues and evolve processes to reduce future issues

  • Work closely with the Claims and Legal teams on any quality related claims

