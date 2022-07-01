EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Peninsula Seeks Quality Analyst in Spain
Peninsula is based in Gibraltar. Image Credit: Peninsula
Global marine fuel supplier and trader Peninsula is seeking to hire a bunker quality analyst in Spain.
The company is looking for candidates with a detailed understanding of marine fuels and their specifications, as well as an understanding of quality systems and control procedures, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn this week.
The advertisement lists the following main responsibilities for the role:
- Working closely with the Head of Quality, business leaders and commercial teams to define the key duties of this new department
Share your knowledge and expertise to train and upskill relevant internal stakeholders through internal training and informal conversations
Understand the business need for quality guidelines and procedures and prepare & implement appropriately
Identify and lead on relevant internal projects from inception to completion
Analyse and interpret Marine Fuel data and staying up to date with all relevant industry developments
Follow up on all fuel quality related matters with internal and external stakeholders
Work closely with teams across the business to resolve quality related issues and evolve processes to reduce future issues
Work closely with the Claims and Legal teams on any quality related claims
