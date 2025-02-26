Stena Line Methanol-Ready Vessel Set to Start Operations in 2026

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel will be fitted with rotor sails and batteries and will also be capable of connecting to shore power. Image Credit: Stena Line

Shipping firm Stena Line has launched its methanol-ready vessel Stena Connecta into water.

The vessel is now set to undergo interior outfitting before its scheduled deployment in 2026, Stena Line said in a LinkedIn post.

It will be fitted with rotor sails and batteries and will also be capable of connecting to shore power.

While Stena Connecta is labelled as methanol-ready, this designation means it has been designed with the necessary structural and technical considerations for future retrofitting to methanol. Few vessels ordered with such notations in recent years have yet been converted to their intended alternative fuels.

However, Stena Line has recently been converting existing vessels for methanol propulsion, raising the prospects for Stena Connecta to operate on methanol in the future.

For now, the new ship will operate on conventional marine fuels and will be deployed on the Belfast-Heysham route on the Irish Sea.