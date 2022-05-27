BUNKER JOBS: CLIA Seeks Environment and Safety Senior Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role could be based in either London or Brussels. Image Credit: CLIA

Cruise industry association CLIA is seeking to hire a senior manager or director of environment and safety in Europe.

The organisation is looking for candidates with a good knowledge of international and European shipping legislation, as well as 5-15 years of relevant experience, it said in a job advertisement on its website this week. The role could be based in either London or Brussels.

The advertisement lists the following specific duties for the role:

Supports and lead the activities of the CLIA European Sustainability Advisory Committee. Coordinates action of the Advisory Committee, ensuring CLIA members are informed and consulted on latest maritime policy developments in Europe.

Develop CLIA position and input into technical and regulatory consultations at EU or national level, in coordination with CLIA members' experts and with other CLIA departments.

Represents CLIA and leads industry delegations in dealing with senior officials at regional and national regulatory agencies on safety and environmental matters. Negotiates on behalf of CLIA and its members with other stakeholders to develop regulations that are favourable to both the cruise industry and the relevant involved parties.

Serves as designated spokesperson for the industry in relevant matters to external stakeholders, as directed by the Director General.

Provides advice and consultation concerning areas of expertise to the CLIA team, members and partners as appropriate.

Support the Global Maritime Policy Team in the preparation and contribution to relevant IMO activities. Works closely with the Global Maritime Policy to ensure consistency of CLIA's positions on all maritime related issues. Serve as a liaison for IMO European Delegations in coordination with Global Maritime Policy.

Coordinates with other associations and organisations in dealing with cruise industry matters that are also of interest to those segments of the shipping industry.

Participates in relevant EU and national stakeholder groups and other public meetings as appropriate.

Builds and develops close working relationships with the relevant decision makers in the EU Commission and other EU institutions, governments, trade bodies and other stakeholders to ensure communication streams that facilitate the provision of the above duties.

The deadline for applications is June 10. For more information, click here.