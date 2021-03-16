EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: International Firm Seeks Trader in London
Tuesday March 16, 2021
The job market for bunker traders has been busy since the start of 2021. File Image / Pixabay
An international bunker trading firm is seeking to hire a new trader in London.
The firm is seeking candidates with about two years of experience and with the legal right to live and work in the UK, according to a job posting from Halcyon Recruitment. The posting does not name the company.
The posting lists the following key responsibilities for the role:
- Physical back-to-back trading of marine fuel throughout Europe, working with suppliers (refineries/oil majors) and customers (shipping companies/operators)
- Monitor bunker pricing and market trends to forecast effective and profitable trading strategies to ensure increased company revenue while managing risk
- Build on expanding new supplier connections to ensure competitive pricing of marine fuel
- Focus on building and maintaining a strong client base
