BUNKER JOBS: International Firm Seeks Trader in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The job market for bunker traders has been busy since the start of 2021. File Image / Pixabay

An international bunker trading firm is seeking to hire a new trader in London.

The firm is seeking candidates with about two years of experience and with the legal right to live and work in the UK, according to a job posting from Halcyon Recruitment. The posting does not name the company.

The posting lists the following key responsibilities for the role:

Physical back-to-back trading of marine fuel throughout Europe , working with suppliers (refineries/oil majors) and customers (shipping companies/operators)

Build on expanding new supplier connections to ensure competitive pricing of marine fuel

Focus on building and maintaining a strong client base

