BUNKER JOBS: Senior Lubricants Business Development Manager

by Maritime Recruitment Company Limited

Vernon Jayanathan is the director of Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd. Image Credit: Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd

Maritime Recruitment Company is looking for a UK or mainland Europe based Senior Lubricants Business Development Manager.

The right candidate will be working to bring in a number of qualified leads whilst setting up local business strongholds across Europe

Key accountabilities will include:

Developing a number of bases in the UK and countries like Denmark, Sweden, and Norway amongst others within a fixed time frame

Producing Business cases for prospective countries and developing robust plans

Hiring and managing staff

Prospecting and managing agents and direct accounts while supporting the profitable portfolio of the business

Enhancing value and delivery by building, maintaining, and sharing market intelligence

To get this role you will need:

the ability to develop, maintain and build new relationships with agents, customers, OEM’s and Industry bodies.

have the confidence to put forward persuasive offers to senior level management within the customer’s business and win them over.

be able to leverage the various resources at our disposal including your networks to you achieve your goals and objectives

a deep and wide understanding of shipping, lubricants & bunker markets

proven management experience with a track record of delivery of sales targets and performance

the ability to be hands on and drive the business with direct responsibility.

Self-motivated, possess enthusiasm, perseverance, and a strong desire to succeed

be able to work across various functions and gain support for the businesses across a number of regions

be comfortable with leveraging digital tools and applications

to have the confidence to implement strategic and tactical business plans with all the stakeholders to meet and set challenging targets, schedules and deadlines

have the social and networking skills to be an ambassador of the firm at various industry events, and make presentations in front of large audiences as required.

have the humility to ask for help when required.



This is a fantastic opportunity to work with a group that feels like a small family run firm but has the financial backing of a major industry player. If you are interested and think you satisfy all the criteria above and more please contact me on :

Vernon@maritimerecruitmentcompany.com

If successful, a competitive salary, a collaborative environment and all the benefits that come with working for a well financed industry player, awaits.