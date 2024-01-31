BUNKER JOBS: Senior Lubricants Business Development Manager

by Maritime Recruitment Company Limited
Wednesday January 31, 2024

Maritime Recruitment Company is looking for a UK or mainland Europe based Senior Lubricants Business Development Manager.

The right candidate will be working to bring in a number of qualified leads whilst setting up local business strongholds across Europe

Key accountabilities will include:

  • Developing a number of bases in the UK and countries like Denmark, Sweden, and Norway amongst others within a fixed time frame
  • Producing Business cases for prospective countries and developing robust plans
  • Hiring and managing staff
  • Prospecting and managing agents and direct accounts while supporting the profitable portfolio of the business
  • Enhancing value and delivery by building, maintaining, and sharing market intelligence

To get this role you will need:

  • the ability to develop, maintain and build new relationships with agents, customers, OEM’s and Industry bodies.
  • have the confidence to put forward persuasive offers to senior level management within the customer’s business and win them over.
  • be able to leverage the various resources at our disposal including your networks to you achieve your goals and objectives
  • a deep and wide understanding of shipping, lubricants & bunker markets
  • proven  management experience with a track record of delivery of sales targets and performance
  • the ability to be hands on and drive the business with direct responsibility.
  • Self-motivated, possess enthusiasm, perseverance, and a strong desire to succeed
  • be able to work across various functions and gain support for the businesses across a number of regions
  • be comfortable with leveraging digital tools and applications
  • to have the confidence to implement strategic and tactical business plans with all the stakeholders to meet and set challenging targets, schedules and deadlines
  • have the social and networking skills to be an ambassador of the firm at various industry events, and make presentations in front of large audiences as required.
  • have the humility to ask for help when required.


This is a fantastic opportunity to work with a group that feels like a small family run firm but has the financial backing of a major industry player. If you are interested and think you satisfy all the criteria above and more please contact me on :

Vernon@maritimerecruitmentcompany.com

If successful, a competitive salary, a collaborative environment and all the benefits that come with working for a well financed industry player, awaits.

