EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Senior Lubricants Business Development Manager
Vernon Jayanathan is the director of Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd. Image Credit: Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd
Maritime Recruitment Company is looking for a UK or mainland Europe based Senior Lubricants Business Development Manager.
The right candidate will be working to bring in a number of qualified leads whilst setting up local business strongholds across Europe
Key accountabilities will include:
- Developing a number of bases in the UK and countries like Denmark, Sweden, and Norway amongst others within a fixed time frame
- Producing Business cases for prospective countries and developing robust plans
- Hiring and managing staff
- Prospecting and managing agents and direct accounts while supporting the profitable portfolio of the business
- Enhancing value and delivery by building, maintaining, and sharing market intelligence
To get this role you will need:
- the ability to develop, maintain and build new relationships with agents, customers, OEM’s and Industry bodies.
- have the confidence to put forward persuasive offers to senior level management within the customer’s business and win them over.
- be able to leverage the various resources at our disposal including your networks to you achieve your goals and objectives
- a deep and wide understanding of shipping, lubricants & bunker markets
- proven management experience with a track record of delivery of sales targets and performance
- the ability to be hands on and drive the business with direct responsibility.
- Self-motivated, possess enthusiasm, perseverance, and a strong desire to succeed
- be able to work across various functions and gain support for the businesses across a number of regions
- be comfortable with leveraging digital tools and applications
- to have the confidence to implement strategic and tactical business plans with all the stakeholders to meet and set challenging targets, schedules and deadlines
- have the social and networking skills to be an ambassador of the firm at various industry events, and make presentations in front of large audiences as required.
- have the humility to ask for help when required.
This is a fantastic opportunity to work with a group that feels like a small family run firm but has the financial backing of a major industry player. If you are interested and think you satisfy all the criteria above and more please contact me on :
Vernon@maritimerecruitmentcompany.com
If successful, a competitive salary, a collaborative environment and all the benefits that come with working for a well financed industry player, awaits.