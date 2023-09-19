TECO 2030 Strikes Fuel Cell Supply Deal for Newbuilds

by Ship & Bunker News Team

An order for up to six ammonia-powered ultramax bulk carriers will see the newbuilds equipped with fuel cells as their principal means of propulsion.

The fuel cell system is manufactured by marine technology consortium TECO 2030.

The system comprises "a complete system of fuel cells installed on a skid solution" and includes "power and automation equipment".

The whole package is worth around EUR 23 million ($24.6m) per ship, according to the company.

The supply deal has been agreed between TECO 2030 and Pherousa Green Shipping.

Oslo-based TECO 2030 has a fuel cell factory in Narvik. Output from the plant is set a 120 megawatts of fuel cells in 2024 rising to 1.6 gigawatts by 2030.