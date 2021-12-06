EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Oil Trading Seeks Fuel Trader in Copenhagen
The successful candidate will join Maersk's office in Copenhagen. Image Credit: Maersk Oil Trading
Maersk Oil Trading, the bunker supply arm of shipping giant AP Moller-Maersk, is seeking to hire a fuel trader in Copenhagen.
The company is looking for candidates with either a relevant tertiary qualification or equivalent industry experience, it said in a job posting on LinkedIn last week.
The posting lists the following key responsibilities for the role:
- Working within a team to source bunker fuel in the European region
Negotiating favourable terms and prices with a broad range of suppliers
Monitoring and improving the performance of suppliers and relevant stakeholders to ensure continuous efficiency in bunkering operations
Contract management and performing of administrative requirements
Managing relationships with bunker suppliers, vessel operators, surveyors, port/bunker agents, terminal operators, port authorities, and container terminal operators
Developing new business opportunities in your region
