BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Oil Trading Seeks Fuel Trader in Copenhagen

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday December 6, 2021

Maersk Oil Trading, the bunker supply arm of shipping giant AP Moller-Maersk, is seeking to hire a fuel trader in Copenhagen.

The company is looking for candidates with either a relevant tertiary qualification or equivalent industry experience, it said in a job posting on LinkedIn last week.

The posting lists the following key responsibilities for the role:

  • Working within a team to source bunker fuel in the European region

  • Negotiating favourable terms and prices with a broad range of suppliers

  • Monitoring and improving the performance of suppliers and relevant stakeholders to ensure continuous efficiency in bunkering operations

  • Contract management and performing of administrative requirements

  • Managing relationships with bunker suppliers, vessel operators, surveyors, port/bunker agents, terminal operators, port authorities, and container terminal operators

  • Developing new business opportunities in your region

