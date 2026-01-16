Baseblue Integration into KPI OceanConnect Completed

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Dorthe Bendtsen is the CEO of KPI OceanConnect. Image Credit: KPI OceanConnect

Global hybrid marine fuels firm KPI OceanConnect has completed the integration of Baseblue brand's Eastern Mediterranean operations into its business, rebranding the company as KPI OceanConnect (Cyprus) Ltd.

The change took effect on January 15 and follows last year’s announcement that the two companies will combine their operations and regional teams, it said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The move is part of the parent company Bunker Holding, the world's largest marine fuels firm, plan to streamline operations and better align its global network.

“As part of this strategic integration, expected to increase the group’s market share in the East Mediterranean, all customer and supply agreements will continue unchanged under KPI OceanConnect, ensuring a seamless transition,” KPI OceanConnect said.

Dorthe Bendtsen will remain as CEO of KPI OceanConnect, continuing to oversee the business alongside the current regional and local management teams.

The enlarged organisation will continue to offer marine fuel procurement and related services to shipowners and operators, with a focus on tailored commercial solutions.

“This strategic integration will strengthen our international presence and unlock synergies to deliver broader services and greater value to our customers,” Bendtsen said.

Dan-Bunkering also announced last year that Baseblue's Groningen office will join the Dan-Bunkering Europe umbrella.