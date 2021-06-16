BUNKER JOBS: Geoserve Energy Transport Seeks Marine Fuel Quality and Claims Lead

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire will be based in Dubai. File Image / Pixabay

Geoserve Energy Transport is seeking to hire a marine fuel quality and claims lead for its Dubai office.

The company is looking for candidates with a minimum of five years of experience in the same profile, with a marine engineering background preferred, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday. Shore-based experience of the bunker industry from working at a trading firm, a shipowner, an oil major or a marine fuel testing company would also be beneficial, and the candidates will need good communication, analytical and interpersonal skills.

"Having strong knowledge of marine fuel specifications, test methods, sound technical knowledge of fuels with understanding of marine engines are an added advantage," the company said.

The company listed the following major responsibilities for the role:

Develop & implement internal quality assurance plan & monitor internal quality standards

Provide sales support as the technical expert

Involvement in training of staff on fuel specification & quality matters

Knowledge in conducting specialized marine bunker surveys such as bunker detective, investigative survey, post-bunker quantity & quality disputes

Manage all quality, quantity & demurrage claims & carry out investigations relating to the same

Advanced knowledge in dealing with GTC's with suppliers & customers, bunker fuel sampling procedures & safeguarding against contamination

Assist in preparing periodic reports for customers & management

For more information, contact contact@get-dmcc.com.