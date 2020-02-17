OMV Launches Romania VLSFO Sales After €3 Million Refinery Investment

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The refinery upgrade will help to reduce Romania's dependence on bunker fuel imports. Image Credit: File Image / Pixabay

Romanian oil company OMV Petrom has launched sales of very low sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO) in the country following an upgrade at its Petrobrazi refinery.

The company made its first VLSFO delivery at the port of Constanta at the end of last year following a €3 million investment over two years at the Petrobrazi facility, it said in a statement on its website Friday.

The move will start to reduce Romania's reliance on imported bunker fuels, OMV said, and there will be production of at least 70,000 mt/year of VLSFO at Petrobrazi.

The production forecast is "subject to production optimization to meet demand and maximize value added," the company said.

OMV Petrom is a subsidiary of Austria-based oil company OMV.