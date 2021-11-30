ScanOcean Hires Stockholm Bunker Trader From Preem

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire has joined ScanOcean's office in Stockholm. File Image / Pixabay

Swedish bunker supplier ScanOcean has hired a new bunker trader in Stockholm from oil producer Preem.

Johan Rådh has joined the company as bunker trader in Stockholm as of this month, according to an update to his LinkedIn profile on Tuesday.

Rådh was previously a bunker trader at Preem, serving in various roles at the company over the past 14 years.

ScanOcean, previously known as Ivar Oil, was formed in 2013 as a purchasing vehicle for Scandinavian shipowners, according to its website. The company carries out physical supply at all Swedish ports via truck and barge, as well as trading bunkers and lubricants worldwide.