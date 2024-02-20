West Africa: Fuel oil Slated for Export From New Plant

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Nigeria: fuel oil exports. File Image / Pixabay.

Fuel oil cargoes are to be exported from a new refinery in Nigeria.

The new plant, called the Dangote oil refinery, has issued tenders to sell two fuel oil cargoes for export, according to Reuters.

The first cargo comprises 65,000 metric tonnes of low-sulphur straight run fuel that Dangote has awarded to commodity trading house Trafigura, the report said.

Dangote declined to comment on the report as did Trafigura. The cargo is set to load at the end of February, the report added citing three sources familiar with the matter.

The 650,000 barrels a day refinery, which is located close to the capital, Lagos, will go some way to meeting Nigerian demand for oil products. Despite being a major exporter of crude oil, the West African country lacks refinery capacity and has had to import oil products to meet demand.