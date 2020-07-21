Rotterdam, DSME Work Together on Smart Tech

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Smart tech: the way forward. File Image / Pixabay.

Europe's principal cargo and container hub and South Korean engineering and ship building firm DSME are to work together on developing smart technology for shipping.

The agreement between Rotterdam and the firm runs for three years and will focus on dovetailing smart ship and smart port technology.

Research areas will include ship and port communication standards, evolving digital twins to improved the ship and port interface, and test ship dynamic information interfaces, according to maritime news provider Lloyd's List.

The move comes as the world's major ports start to engage with smart and digital technology. In June, Singapore's port authority signed an agreement with six technology firms.