Suez Canal Enters Third Day of Ever Given Blockage

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Suez Canal is a major chokepoint for global shipping. File Image / Pixabay

The global shipping industry is entering its third day of coping with the closure of the Suez Canal after a container ship became stuck in the key maritime chokepoint.

Evergreen Marine's 20,000 TEU container ship the Ever Given ran aground in the canal on Tuesday morning, halting traffic in both directions. Five tugs are working on moving the vessel as of Thursday morning, according to news agency Reuters.

Winds of as much as 30 knots caused the ship to deviate from its course and run aground, Evergreen said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

'Several dozen' ships are now waiting to pass through the canal, Reuters said. About 50 ships per day typically traverse it at normal times.

Shipping companies may start to send their ship on a longer route around Africa to avoid the canal if the delays persist, which could provide a significant boost to bunker demand at some locations.