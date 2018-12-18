ScanOcean to Supply 0.1% on Sweden's Eastern Coast

Umea on Sweden's eastern coast (file image/pixabay)

Ships wanting to bunker 0.1% marine fuel from ports on Sweden's eastern coast will be able to do so under a partnership between ScanOcean and Neste.

The former will resell the latter's 0.1% product supplied from Neste's Sodertalje terminal.

Delivery will be by truck across the mid-Swedish region. Ex-pipe is also possible at Sodertalje, a statement from the companies said.

In addition to low sulfur fuel oil, marine gasoil will also be available.