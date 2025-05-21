BUNKER JOBS: Hapag-Lloyd Seeks Fuel Data Analytics Manager in Hamburg

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday May 21, 2025

Container line Hapag-Lloyd's global fuel purchasing team is seeking to hire a data analytics and digital transformation manager in Hamburg.

The company is looking for candidates with proven experience in data analytics, business intelligence or digital transformation, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Design, implement, and maintain data analytics solutions to support strategic fuel purchasing decisions, with a focus on optimization and performance management
  • Drive the ongoing development and optimization of the in-house fuel planning and procurement tool, ensuring it meets evolving business and user requirements
  • Develop and enhance automated reporting and visualization tools that provide transparency into fuel consumption, procurement efficiency, and supplier performance
  • Collaborate closely with procurement, operations, and digitalization teams to translate business needs into technical solutions and actionable insights
  • Perform data mining, modelling, and statistical analysis to identify trends, risks, and opportunities in global fuel sourcing and usage
  • Ensure data quality and integrity across various sources and reporting systems, proactively resolving inconsistencies and implementing best practices
  • Evaluate and apply advanced analytical methods to explore innovative approaches in fuel purchasing and planning
  • Operate with a high degree of autonomy and accountability, managing complex tasks and delivering high-quality outputs without direct supervision

