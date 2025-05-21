BUNKER JOBS: Hapag-Lloyd Seeks Fuel Data Analytics Manager in Hamburg

The company is looking for candidates with proven experience in data analytics, business intelligence or digital transformation. Image Credit: Hapag-Lloyd

Container line Hapag-Lloyd's global fuel purchasing team is seeking to hire a data analytics and digital transformation manager in Hamburg.

The company is looking for candidates with proven experience in data analytics, business intelligence or digital transformation, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Design, implement, and maintain data analytics solutions to support strategic fuel purchasing decisions, with a focus on optimization and performance management

Drive the ongoing development and optimization of the in-house fuel planning and procurement tool, ensuring it meets evolving business and user requirements

Develop and enhance automated reporting and visualization tools that provide transparency into fuel consumption, procurement efficiency, and supplier performance

Collaborate closely with procurement, operations, and digitalization teams to translate business needs into technical solutions and actionable insights

Perform data mining, modelling, and statistical analysis to identify trends, risks, and opportunities in global fuel sourcing and usage

Ensure data quality and integrity across various sources and reporting systems, proactively resolving inconsistencies and implementing best practices

Evaluate and apply advanced analytical methods to explore innovative approaches in fuel purchasing and planning

Operate with a high degree of autonomy and accountability, managing complex tasks and delivering high-quality outputs without direct supervision

