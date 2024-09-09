Sail Cargo Ship Makes Historic Transatlantic Crossing

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Anemost arriving in New York on historic crossing. Image Credit / Towt.

A cargo boat under sail has completed its first transatlantic crossing from the French port of Le Havre to New York in the United States.

The 80-metre long ship, Anemos, is owned and operated by Towt and took two weeks to make the crossing, the company said on social media. Up to 200 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide were saved on the voyage

The ship's average speed was 10 knots (compared to 14-25 knots for a commercial ship cargo ship) and it was loaded with 1,200 mt of cargo. After New York, the ship heads to Colombia before making the return trip.

The French shipping company is planning seven more similar ships by 2028 to meet the demand for clean transport.