Gas Carrier to Take on Biofuel Bunkers From Monjasa in UAE

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The deliveries will be carried out by Monjasa at Khor Fakkan. File Image / Pixabay

Japan's INPEX Corporation and the Astomos Energy Corporation have signed a deal to bunker a very large gas carrier with a biofuel blend in the Middle East for the first time.

Under the deal INPEX will arrange the supply of a B24 blend containing 24% biofuels and the remainder VLSFO to a VLGC operated by Astomos at Khor Fakkan, INPEX said in a statement on its website on Thursday, The deal is expected to continue for several months.

The fuel will be blended and supplied by Monjasa, using one of its delivery vessels. Neutral Fuels will provide the ISCC-certified biofuel component, which will consist of FAME produced from used cooking oil.

"The use of B24 biofuel is expected to reduce CO2 emissions by 15~20% compared to conventional bunker fuel," INPEX said in the statement.