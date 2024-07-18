BUNKER JOBS: Propeller Fuels Seeks Group Financial Controller in UK

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday July 18, 2024

Marine fuel supplier Propeller Fuels is seeking to hire a group financial controller in the UK.

The company is looking for candidates with at least eight years of accounting and finance experience, it said in a job advertisement on Thursday.

The role is expected to lead to a promotion to CFO within one or two years, and that position would be based in Dubai.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Manage all accounting operations including Billing, A/R, A/P, GL and Payroll
  • Manage month-end close processes including reconciliations and accruals
  • Ensure quality control over financial transactions and financial reporting
  • Manage timely preparation of monthly financial statements
  • Produce accurate financial reports for senior management and external stakeholders
  • Ensure compliance with all relevant regulations, legislation and tax filings
  • Maintain and develop relationships with the company's bankers
  • Participate in discussions connected to raising finance with banks and financial institutions
  • Develop and document business processes, accounting policies and internal controls
  • Research technical accounting issues for compliance
  • Additional controller duties as necessary

