BUNKER JOBS: Propeller Fuels Seeks Group Financial Controller in UK

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least eight years of accounting and finance experience. Image Credit: Propeller Fuels

Marine fuel supplier Propeller Fuels is seeking to hire a group financial controller in the UK.

The company is looking for candidates with at least eight years of accounting and finance experience, it said in a job advertisement on Thursday.

The role is expected to lead to a promotion to CFO within one or two years, and that position would be based in Dubai.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Manage all accounting operations including Billing, A/R, A/P, GL and Payroll

Manage month-end close processes including reconciliations and accruals

Ensure quality control over financial transactions and financial reporting

Manage timely preparation of monthly financial statements

Produce accurate financial reports for senior management and external stakeholders

Ensure compliance with all relevant regulations, legislation and tax filings

Maintain and develop relationships with the company's bankers

Participate in discussions connected to raising finance with banks and financial institutions

Develop and document business processes, accounting policies and internal controls

Research technical accounting issues for compliance

Additional controller duties as necessary

For more information, click here.