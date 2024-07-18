EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Propeller Fuels Seeks Group Financial Controller in UK
Thursday July 18, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with at least eight years of accounting and finance experience. Image Credit: Propeller Fuels
Marine fuel supplier Propeller Fuels is seeking to hire a group financial controller in the UK.
The company is looking for candidates with at least eight years of accounting and finance experience, it said in a job advertisement on Thursday.
The role is expected to lead to a promotion to CFO within one or two years, and that position would be based in Dubai.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Manage all accounting operations including Billing, A/R, A/P, GL and Payroll
- Manage month-end close processes including reconciliations and accruals
- Ensure quality control over financial transactions and financial reporting
- Manage timely preparation of monthly financial statements
- Produce accurate financial reports for senior management and external stakeholders
- Ensure compliance with all relevant regulations, legislation and tax filings
- Maintain and develop relationships with the company's bankers
- Participate in discussions connected to raising finance with banks and financial institutions
- Develop and document business processes, accounting policies and internal controls
- Research technical accounting issues for compliance
- Additional controller duties as necessary
For more information, click here.