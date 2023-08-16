Container Ship Leaves Ukrainian Waters After 18 Months Stranded at Odesa

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Russia has yet to comment on whether it will respect the shipping corridor, which was established last week for cargo ships trapped at Ukrainian ports. File Image / Pixabay

A container ship is leaving Ukrainian waters after being stranded at Odesa for almost 18 months since the outbreak of war.

The 9,400 TEU Hong Kong-flagged boxship Joseph Schulte has departed Odesa and is moving through the Black Sea through a Ukrainian-established corridor for civilian ships, news agency Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing Ukrainian government sources.

The boxship had been stranded at Odesa since February 23, the day before Russia's full invasion of Ukraine.

The vessel is carrying more than 30,000 mt of cargo in 2,114 containers.