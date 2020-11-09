German LNG Bunkering Project Under Review on Muted Interest

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Booking intentions not enough. File image / Pixabay

The future of a planned FSRU-based LNG terminal in Germany is under review after the project received muted interest.

"Numerous market players took part in the procedure and expressed general interest, but not enough of them have made their booking intentions binding," Uniper said in a statement Friday of its LNG Terminal Wilhelmshaven GmbH (LTeW) project.

The expression-of-interest period for LTeW concluded at the end of October, with Uniper saying booking intentions are simply not enough to continue the project in its present form.

Several new options for the terminal are now being considered, with Uniper CEO Andreas Schierenbeck saying that could include the addition of import infrastructure for hydrogen in the longer term.

Japanese shipping company MOL, already active in the LNG bunkering space, is a partner in the LTeW project.

The intention was to design the FSRU to allow the possibility of bunkering ships that use LNG as a marine fuel.

Uniper Project Manager, Oliver Giese, indicated the muted interest was more a function of current economic realities than a reflection of interest in LNG itself.

"Economic uncertainties have definitely played a role in the current circumstances," said Giese.

"Many companies don't want to make long-term commitments at the moment."