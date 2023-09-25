Rudder SAM Hires Bunker Trader in Monaco

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Zampieri was previously a bunker trader in Monaco for Ocean Energy from October 2021 to last month. Image Credit: Leonardo Zampieri / LinkedIn

Marine fuel trading firm Rudder SAM has hired a new bunker trader in Monaco.

Leonardo Zampieri has joined the company as a bunker trader in Monaco as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Monday.

Zampieri was previously a bunker trader in Monaco for Ocean Energy from October 2021 to last month.

Rudder trades marine fuels worldwide from offices in Monaco and Singapore. The company has a staff of 11 employees

"We have an international client base with customers from Europe, South America, and the Far East," the company said on its website.

"We successfully bunker on a worldwide basis several tramp-trading fleets (some of them up to 100%).

"Our clients include also physical suppliers, major trading houses, as well as cruise, container vessel operators and special vessels for the offshore oil and gas industry."