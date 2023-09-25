EMEA News
Rudder SAM Hires Bunker Trader in Monaco
Zampieri was previously a bunker trader in Monaco for Ocean Energy from October 2021 to last month. Image Credit: Leonardo Zampieri / LinkedIn
Marine fuel trading firm Rudder SAM has hired a new bunker trader in Monaco.
Leonardo Zampieri has joined the company as a bunker trader in Monaco as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Monday.
Zampieri was previously a bunker trader in Monaco for Ocean Energy from October 2021 to last month.
Rudder trades marine fuels worldwide from offices in Monaco and Singapore. The company has a staff of 11 employees
"We have an international client base with customers from Europe, South America, and the Far East," the company said on its website.
"We successfully bunker on a worldwide basis several tramp-trading fleets (some of them up to 100%).
"Our clients include also physical suppliers, major trading houses, as well as cruise, container vessel operators and special vessels for the offshore oil and gas industry."