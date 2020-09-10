ExxonMobil to Start Selling Biofuel Bunkers at Rotterdam Later this Year

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Exxon has completed a sea trial of its fuel in a Stena Bulk ship after bunkering at Rotterdam. Image Credit: ExxonMobil

Energy major ExxonMobil plans to start selling a biofuel-based bunker fuel at Rotterdam later this year, the company said Thursday.

Exxon has completed a sea trial of its bio-fuel oil bunkered on board a Stena Bulk vessel at Rotterdam and used in normal commercial operations, it said in a statement on its website.

"The marine bio fuel oil is a 0.50% sulphur residual-based fuel (VLSFO) processed with a second generation waste-based FAME component (ISCC certified) - and will be available later this year – initially in Rotterdam - before wider launch across the ExxonMobil port network," the company said.

"The trial demonstrated that the marine bio fuel oil, which can provide a CO2 emission reduction of up to 40% compared with conventional marine fuel can be used in a relevant marine application without modification and can help operators take a significant step towards meeting their carbon emissions reduction targets."

Biofuels have been suggested as a placeholder alternative fuel for the shipping industry, requiring little in the way of modification of existing ships, while the industry works on longer-term plans to bring in zero-carbon fuels like hydrogen and ammonia.

Biofuels offer no carbon emission savings at the point of combustion, but can be taken to reduce emissions when factoring in the carbon taken from the atmosphere during the life of the plants from which they are derived.