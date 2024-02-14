Titan Completes First UK LNG Bunkering Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Titan delivered 345 mt of LNG to DEME Group's vessel the Living Stone at Dundee on February 1. Image Credit: Titan

Alternative fuel supplier Titan has carried out its first LNG bunkering in the UK.

Titan delivered 345 mt of LNG to DEME Group's vessel the Living Stone at Dundee on February 1, it said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

The firm used its delivery vessel the Alice Cosulich for the operation.

"The seamless execution of this operation underscored the efficiency and professionalism of both the Titan crew and the crew of the receiving vessel," the company said in the post.

"The collaboration between the parties involved, including the Dundee port authorities, played a pivotal role in the success of this delivery."

LNG remains the dominant alternative fuel choice for now, with supply set up at almost all major bunkering locations. But the future viability of LNG-fuelled ships will rely on the rollout of bio- and synthetic LNG at these ports as well, as shipping firms seek to deliver lower GHG emissions.