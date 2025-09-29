Hy2gen Wins Approval for Renewable Ammonia Plant in Norway

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hy2gen Nordic has secured local zoning approval for its Iverson project in Sauda. Image Credit: Hy2gen

Hy2gen Nordic AS, a subsidiary of Hy2gen, has received municipal approval to build the renewable ammonia plant at the Birkeland industrial site in Sauda, Norway.

The Iverson facility will include a 270 MW electrolysis unit powered by hydropower, Hy2gen said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

“This is a crucial step forward for the project and the beginning of a new industrial chapter in Sauda,” Hege Økland, CEO of Iverson eFuels, said.

Ammonia is widely seen as a potential key fuel in shipping's decarbonisation pathway. While the current ammonia-fuelled fleet is negligible, several ships have already been ordered and are due to join the global fleet in the coming years.

With the zoning plan approved, Hy2gen will now advance technical work before making a final investment decision.

Hy2gen has not confirmed when the plant could be operational.