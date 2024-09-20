AGT Petroleum Bunkering Appoints CEO

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new CEO has worked for the company since September 2020, serving previously as bunker manager. Image Credit: Sajjad Rehman Hamza / LinkedIn

Dubai-based marine fuel supplier and trading firm AGT Petroleum Bunkering has appointed a new CEO.

Sajjad Rehman Hamza has taken on the role of CEO of AGT Petroleum Bunkering as of this month, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

The new CEO has worked for the company since September 2020, serving previously as bunker manager.

He had earlier worked for Orchid Petroleum from 2019 to 2020 and for Prestige Diesel Trading from 2016 to 2019.

AGT Petroleum Bunkering was founded in 2020, supplying bunkers by truck at ports across the UAE as well as trading. The firm also offers debunkering services by truck.