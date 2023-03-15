BUNKER JOBS: Minerva Seeks Bunker Operator in Greece

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in Minerva's Athens office. Image Credit: Minerva Bunkering

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Minerva Bunkering is seeking to hire a bunker operator in Athens.

The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience and knowledge of bunker quality and MPA bunkering guidelines, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Checking suitability of clients' vessels for bunkering operations

Working on the applicable internal clearances required for each of the planned operations

Action sales and build into the schedule of operations

Regularly update other team members of the planned schedule

Coordination with agencies on related matters

Managing diversions from schedules

Monitor progress of the barges during loading/discharge operations

Send calling instructions to vessels/barges and update internal systems with latest information

Manage relationship with Internal and External counterparties

Follow strictly internal procedures and company's policies

Strict adherence to company's Code of Conduct

Maintain spreadsheets with operational/sales data summary for easy reference for bunkering team

Assist in customer complaints/disputes cases

For more information, click here.