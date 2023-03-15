EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Minerva Seeks Bunker Operator in Greece
Wednesday March 15, 2023
The role is based in Minerva's Athens office. Image Credit: Minerva Bunkering
Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Minerva Bunkering is seeking to hire a bunker operator in Athens.
The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience and knowledge of bunker quality and MPA bunkering guidelines, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Checking suitability of clients' vessels for bunkering operations
- Working on the applicable internal clearances required for each of the planned operations
- Action sales and build into the schedule of operations
- Regularly update other team members of the planned schedule
- Coordination with agencies on related matters
- Managing diversions from schedules
- Monitor progress of the barges during loading/discharge operations
- Send calling instructions to vessels/barges and update internal systems with latest information
- Manage relationship with Internal and External counterparties
- Follow strictly internal procedures and company's policies
- Strict adherence to company's Code of Conduct
- Maintain spreadsheets with operational/sales data summary for easy reference for bunkering team
- Assist in customer complaints/disputes cases
