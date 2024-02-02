BUNKER JOBS: Nolu Energy Seeks Bunker Manager in Fredericia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of bunker trading experience. Image Credit: Nolu Energy

Marine fuels firm Nolu Energy is seeking to hire a bunker manager in Fredericia.

The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of bunker trading experience, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Friday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Develop and cultivate relations with stakeholders

Conduct outreach to potential clients

Analyse market trends to make informed decisions

Stay updated on industry developments

"As our bunker partner/manager at Nolu Energy, your primary responsibility is to cultivate, develop and manage relationships with clients and suppliers, ensuring their satisfaction and success," the company said in the advertisement.

For more information, click here.