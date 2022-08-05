Port of London Shore Power System to Launch Next Year

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The port authority provided a loan to support the installation. File Image / Pixabay

A shore power system at West India Pier in London is due to come online next year.

Net Zero Marine Services is due to install the system at West India Pier, with another to follow in central London, the Port of London Authority said in a statement on its website. The port authority provided a loan to support the installation.

"Hopefully the first of many, these new charging points are set to be a game changer for the tidal Thames," Robin Mortimer, chief executive of the Port of London Authority, said in the statement.

"They are another major step forward in our work to decarbonise the river and deliver Net Zero.

"They also have the potential to help give the capital the edge over competitor ports around the world.

"To thrive, the Thames must remain a working river and play its part in protecting the planet, creating a better quality of life for everyone.

"The two must and can go hand in hand."