BUNKER JOBS: Verifuel Seeks Administrative Assistant in Athens

Verifuel is the bunker monitoring unit of Bureau Veritas. Image Credit: Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas bunker monitoring unit Verifuel is seeking to hire an administrative assistant in Athens.

The firm is looking for candidates with at least two or three years of experience in administration or the shipping industry, and proficiency in English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday.

"The ideal candidate will exhibit high standards, excellent communication skills, and have an ability to take initiative, and prioritize daily tasks," the company said.

"A strong ability to take charge and meet tight deadlines will ensure your success in this multi-faceted role."

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Assist in office administration

Ensure file organization based on office protocol

Customer service

Maintenance of customer database

Assist in accounts receivable

Provide ad hoc support around office as needed

Assist in organising seminars/meetings, etc

