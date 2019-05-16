Scrubber Criticisms 'Counter-productive', says CSA 2020

EGCS criticism: not helping shipping. File image/Pixabay.

The pro-scrubber grouping Clean Shipping Alliance 2020 has hit back at environmental critics of its exhaust gas cleanings systems (EGCS).

The systems are "proven and reliable" and "the most environmentally-optimum way" of reducing emissions from shipping, according to the group.

A number of non-governmental organisations co-authored a letter to the secretary-general of the International Maritime Organisation, Kitack Lim, asking for a hold to be put on EGCS as a viable method for countering shipping emissions. The letter was timed to coincide with the the IMO's environmental protection committee which is currently meeting in London (MEPC74).

But CSA 2020 executive director Ian Adams called these statements "counter-productive".

He said that they "do little to help the global shipping industry's on-going efforts to prevent emissions of sulphur, black carbon, particulate matter and other substances from having a detrimental impact on the environment and on human health".

"A clear record of scientific studies demonstrate the many benefits of using EGCS to reduce emissions while having negligible impact on the ocean environment."

Adams added that an "accumulation study" was to be presented at MEPC74.