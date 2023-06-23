Oilchart International CEO Leaves Company

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Goedkoop had joined the firm last year. Image Credit: Philip Goedkoop / LinkedIn

The CEO of bunker supplier Oilchart International has left the firm after just over a year in the job.

Philip Goedkoop stepped down as CEO of Oilchart International NV in Belgium last month, according to an update to his LinkedIn profile on Friday. He has set up a new firm in Belgium, 2018 Invest.

Goedkoop took over as CEO of Oilchart International in May of last year, having previously served as a senior biodiesel trader at commodities firm Cargill.

At around the same time, Oilchart International split up from its partner company under the same brand, Oilchart UK Ltd. The two companies had been in partnership for the previous eight years.

Oilchart International was founded in 1982.