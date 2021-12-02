Malik Supply Hires Manager in Greece

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Georgiou had previously served as regional sales manager for Sonan Bunkers. Image Credit: Malik Supply

Bunker supplier Malik Supply has hired a new manager in Greece as the firm seeks to expand its activities in the area.

Leonidas Georgiou has joined the firm as local manager, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday. Georgiou had previously served as regional sales manager for Sonan Bunkers, and had earlier worked for OW Bunker and KPI Bridge Oil.

"As our local manager Leonidas will spearhead Malik's commercial activities within the thriving Greek shipping community," Malik Supply said in the statement.

"We look forward to expanding our activities among well-known clients & suppliers in Greece."

Contact details for Georgiou are as follows:

Mobile: +30 693 662 1612

E-mail/Teams: lg@malik.dk