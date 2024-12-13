BUNKER JOBS: Fuels Firm Seeks Bunker Trader in Copenhagen

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with five to ten years of bunker trading experience and fluent English. Image Credit: Shipping and Trading Network

A fuel and metal trading firm is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Copenhagen to help launch an expansion into Europe.

Networking company Shipping and Trading Network highlighted the open role in a job advertisement this week, without naming the employer.

The firm is described as 'a large player in the global fuels and metals trading sectors ... looking to expand its operations into Europe'.

The company is looking for candidates with five to ten years of bunker trading experience and fluent English.

"The founding Bunker Trader will be responsible for executing transactions, establishing trading strategies, managing P&L, and positioning the office for successful growth in the European market," the company said in the advertisement.

For more information, click here.