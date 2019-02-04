Med ECA Studies Prompt Call for Littoral State Action

MedECA: Ship emissions in focus. File image/Pixabay

An environmental pressure group has called for action on the setting up of an emission control area in the Mediterranean.

The move follows the release of an impact assessment on the regulatory change from the European Commission.

Last year, the French government hosted a conference on setting up an ECA in the Mediterranean later releasing a report outlining its benefits..

"Littoral states now have to cooperate towards the implementation of a Mediterranean ECA in order to reduce shipping emissions in the region significantly and save their citizen’s lives," said Beate Klünder, transport policy officer at Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union (NABU).

Nabu has been part of a campaign to set an ECA in the Mediterranean region.