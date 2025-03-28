Maersk New Methanol Boxship to Serve Asia-Mediterranean Route

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm plans to deploy 19 dual-fuel boxships by the end of this year. Image Credit: Maersk

Danish container firm AP Moller-Maersk has taken delivery of a new 16,000 TEU capacity dual-fuel methanol container ship.

The vessel was named Adrian Mærsk at a naming ceremony in Rotterdam, Maersk said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

It will be deployed on Maersk's Asia-Mediterranean route.

Maersk was one of the first container carriers to invest in dual-fuel methanol ships, positioning them as the future of sustainable shipping.

However, its recent orders for LNG-fuelled vessels suggest a shift toward a multi-fuel mix strategy rather than an exclusive focus on methanol.

"Given the global fuel demand, a mix of several alternative low-emission fuel technologies is necessary to decarbonize the shipping industry," it said.

As the IMO prepares for upcoming meetings, Maersk has urged member states to establish clear regulations supporting the adoption of alternative fuels.

"What is crucial now are the decisions that the International Maritime Organization (IMO) member states will make in London next month, Karsten Kildahl, CCO at Maersk, said.

"We urgently need regulation to support the uptake of fuels that significantly reduce GHG emissions."

The firm plans to operate 19 dual-fuel methanol boxships by year-end.