South Africa Tightens Offshore Bunkering and STS Rules to Protect African Penguins

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunkering and STS operations may take place off Algoa Bay only when wind speeds are below 22 knots and waves are less than two meters. File Image / Pixabay

South Africa is tightening environmental regulations for offshore ship-to-ship (STS) transfers, including bunkering, to protect its coastline.

The new regulations, signed by Minister Dion George, aim to curb pollution, protect fragile marine habitats, and secure the survival of the African Penguins, as per the government notification last week.

Once published in the Government Gazette, the rules will take effect.

STS operations are now prohibited within marine protected areas, aquaculture zones, and within three nautical miles of the high-water mark.

Algoa Bay, a key offshore bunkering area and biodiversity hotspot, faces special restrictions: transfers are limited to designated anchorages, with caps on the number of vessels and seasonal limits to safeguard sensitive habitats.

“ These regulations are a decisive step to safeguard our oceans Dr Dion George

Additionally, operations are only permitted when wind speeds are below 22 knots and waves are less than two meters.

"Operators must use drip trays, leak detection systems, inflatable booms, and have a spill-response vessel on standby within five nautical miles of shore," the new measures state.

Non-compliance carries fines of up to R2 million ($113,160), imprisonment for up to five years, or both.

"These regulations are a decisive step to safeguard our oceans and secure the future of our African Penguin," the minister said.

"They set strict standards for offshore ship-to-ship transfers, ensuring that maritime activity can only proceed in a safe and responsible way."

Offshore bunkering operations at Algoa Bay resumed earlier this year after a nearly 16-month suspension. The halt followed the South African Revenue Service (SARS) detaining five vessels, including bunker ships, over a customs regulation dispute with the industry.