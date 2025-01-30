Algoa Bay Bunkering Set to Resume Following Shutdown in Sep 2023

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Algoa Bay bunkering came to near halt in September 2023. File Image / Pixabay

Offshore bunkering service at South Africa's Algoa Bay anchorage, a key bunkering hub along global shipping routes, is poised to recommence after a 16-month suspension.

Ships agency and logistics services provider LBH told Ship & Bunker it has been advised that African Marine Solutions South Africa (AMSOL) will start bunker supply operations at Algoa Bay within the week.

"Currently, AMSOL has one tanker in port (MT Uhambo) preparing to supply in the next few days," it said.

The bunker tanker will load cargo from the ex-Astron Energy Cape Town storage depot.

It said any bunker requirements can be arranged directly through Astron Energy.

"As a brief update on the process, LBH has also been informed that all vessel agents will be required to deal directly with AMSOL, which will, in turn, handle all bunkering applications directly with SAMSA/Port State Control."

Revival of South Africa's Bunkering Capacity

Bunkering operations at Algoa Bay came to a near halt in mid-September 2023 after the South African Revenue Services (SARS) detained five vessels, including bunker barges. Since then, bunkering operations have been completely halted at what was once the largest bunkering location in the country.

This severely hampered the country's ability to meet rising bunker demand coming from vessels rerouted via the Cape of Good Hope amid the Red Sea crisis.

In response to the crisis, South African regulators have taken steps to revive operations.

Over the past few months, SARS made certain amendments to bunker regulations and hosted an industry workshop this Wednesday to clarify the changes.

Despite geopolitical progress, including a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas and Yemen's Houthi rebels signalling that it will limit attacks to Israeli-linked vessels —major container lines like AP Moller Maersk and CMA CGM remain cautious.

They continue to avoid Red Sea and Suez Canal transits, opting instead for longer voyages around Africa.

This makes Algoa Bay bunkering still lucrative for ships passing through the region.