CMA CGM Joins Maersk in Continuing to Reroute Ships Away from Red Sea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

French container line CMA CGM has joined Maersk in opting to keep rerouting vessels around the Cape of Good Hope. Image Credit: CMA CGM

CMA CGM and Maersk's container ships will keep steering clear of the Red Sea and Suez Canal, choosing the longer, more secure route around Africa for the foreseeable future amid uncertainties in the region.

Despite a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, and indications from the Yemeni rebel group Houthis that they will limit attacks to Israeli-owned or operated vessels, the two container lines have notified customers that they will continue to avoid transit through the Red Sea and Suez Canal.

This decision comes as the shipping giants prioritise safety and security in the face of ongoing uncertainties in the region.

Last week, AP Moller-Maersk announced it would continue avoiding transit via the Red Sea, citing ongoing high tensions in the region.

Now, another major container line, CMA CGM, has followed suit by avoiding transit through the Suez Canal, indicating that the risk remains elevated.

"The ceasefire allows humanitarian relief and hope for peace. Recent developments in the region suggest progress towards greater stability, which is a positive but fragile sign for the global shipping and logistics industry," CMA CGM said in its latest advisory note on Saturday.

"Yet, the safety of our seafarers, vessels, and our customers' cargo remains the CMA CGM Group's utmost priority.

"Given the ongoing tensions and associated risks for commercial vessels in certain areas, CMA CGM will for time being continue to prioritize alternative routes, including a significant reliance on passage via the Cape of Good Hope," CMA CGM said.