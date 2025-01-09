GAC Bunker Fuels Appoints Alternative Fuels Development Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Scott has worked for the firm since January 2020. Image Credit: Gavin Scott / LinkedIn

Marine fuel supplier GAC Bunker Fuels has appointed its first alternative fuels development manager.

Grangemouth-based Gavin Scott has been appointed to the role of alternative fuels development manager at GAC Bunker Fuels as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile.

Scott has worked for the firm since January 2020, serving previously as a bunker trader in Grangemouth.

He had earlier worked as a cargo quantity surveyor for Intertek from 2017 to 2020.

In 2021 GAC told Ship & Bunker it was seeking to eliminate conventional oil-based bunker fuels from its product offering by 2030. The company sells around 1 million mt/year of marine fuels.