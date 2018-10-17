Marseilles: Cruise Air Pollution Case Back in Court

Case being heard in Marseilles court (file image/pixabay)

The case of the captain of the cruise ship Azura facing a pollution charge has returned to court.

A higher fine and possible prison term were mooted at the case's initial hearing in Marseille in July but a fine only in the event of a guilty verdict is now more likely, according to the maritime blog shipinsight.

A fuel test taken while the ship was docked at French Mediterranean port in March showed the sulfur content of its fuel to be above the stipulated level for a passenger ship working regular routes. The captain's defence is arguing over the provisions of the EU directive determining the 1.5% limit on sulfur for passenger ships, by pointing out, for example, that it doesn't apply to cargo ships.

Azura is operated by P&O Cruises. A court decision in the case is expected on 26 November. It is the first time such a case has been tried in France.