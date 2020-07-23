Sing Fuels Relocates Dubai Branch

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Dubai city scene. File Image / Pixabay.

Bunker company Sing Fuels Dubai has a new address in the city at Jumeirah Lakes Towers.

The new office is to "accomodate further growth of the team", the company said.

The company announced a series of internal staff moves and external appointments at its Singapore HQ earlier in the week.

Sing Fuels new Dubai address is:

Sing Fuel Pte Ltd (DMCC Branch)

902, JBC2, Cluster V, JLT

Dubai, UAE

Tel: +971 (0) 4585 0422

Email: uae@singfuels.com