EMEA News
Sing Fuels Relocates Dubai Branch
Thursday July 23, 2020
Dubai city scene. File Image / Pixabay.
Bunker company Sing Fuels Dubai has a new address in the city at Jumeirah Lakes Towers.
The new office is to "accomodate further growth of the team", the company said.
The company announced a series of internal staff moves and external appointments at its Singapore HQ earlier in the week.
Sing Fuels new Dubai address is:
Sing Fuel Pte Ltd (DMCC Branch)
902, JBC2, Cluster V, JLT
Dubai, UAE
Tel: +971 (0) 4585 0422
Email: uae@singfuels.com