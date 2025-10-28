BUNKER JOBS: Trading Firm Seeks Bunker Trader in London, Athens or Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Synthesis Recruitment is seeking candidates for the role. Image Credit: Synthesis Recruitment

An international marine fuel trading firm is seeking to hire an experienced bunker trader in London, Athens or Dubai.

The company is looking for candidates with an established client portfolio, recruitment firm Synthesis Recruitment told Ship & Bunker on Tuesday.

The role comes with the following responsibilities:

Customer Portfolio Development: You will be responsible for developing and growing your own client portfolio whilst helping the current team to expand their own portfolio.

Back-to-Back Trading: Engage in the back-to-back physical trading and broking of marine fuels and bunkers, ensuring the best deals and services for clients.

Onboarding New Clients: Build relationships with new clients and turn them into profitable trading accounts.

Market Analysis: Participate in day-to-day operations, conduct market analysis, provide indication reports, and attend client meetings, supplier discussions, and trade events.

The firm has the following requirements for candidates:

Ambitious & Entrepreneurial: The ideal candidate should have a highly ambitious mindset with an entrepreneurial approach to growing their portfolio and the company's business.

Established Portfolio: Candidates should already have an established client portfolio in the bunker trading industry.

Strong Work Ethic: The candidate should have excellent attention to detail, a strong work ethic, and the ability to manage multiple tasks effectively.

Sales & Analytical Skills: The role requires excellent sales skills combined with strong analytical capabilities, particularly in closing deals.

For more information and to apply for the role, contact sam.forrest@synthesisrecruitment.co.uk.