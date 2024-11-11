Marine Lubricants Must Adapt in Alt Fuels era

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Exhaust gas after treatment: new demands. Image Credit / S&B.

Marine lubricants will have to adapt to new developments in fuels and marine engines, according to marine lubricants company Lubmarine.

According to the firm's technical manager, Olivier Denizart, new engine designs are placing increased demands on lubricants and their performance capabilities.

Among the demands identified by Denizart are increased temperatures and pressures in engines, exhaust gas recirculation and exhaust gas after treatment. In response, marine lubricants will need improved detergency characteristics, thermal stability and oxidation resistance, the manager told Cruise Industry News.

Lubricant manufacturers including Lubmarine "are developing new lubricants for future fuels, including bio fuels, e-fuels, MeHO and NH3”, Denizart was quoted as saying.

Lubmarine has developed a “fuel economy lubricant” that reduces engine friction and lowers fuel consumption depending on operating conditions, according to the report.